Capacity building programme concludes

Doraha, February 11
The three-day capacity building programme ‘Leading Transformation for Principals’ organised by the CBSE concluded at Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, here today.
Principals of 26 CBSE schools took part in the event. The programme was headed by Anuja Sharma, principal, DAV Model 15, Chandigarh, and Gurbhej Singh Nagi, principal, Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana.
The experts pondered upon the role of a principal as a leader. The experts gave suggestive measures to fight the challenges while being on the chair. The presentation by the master resource person Gurbhej Singh Nagi was appreciated.
