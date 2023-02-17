Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

The Vigilance Bureau (economic offence wing) on Thursday questioned senior Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam.

In January, Sandhu had got an interim relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Today, he joined the probe into the case. Sandhu was questioned by Vigilance officials for over two hours. He reportedly cooperated in the probe. He had also informed the officials that he has nothing to do with the deal of streetlights as he was not holding any charge of the department concerned involved in buying the streetlights.

Notably, Sandhu was booked by the Vigilance in October last year on the grounds that Sandhu had influenced the deal of buying streetlights at more than double rate and he allegedly received financial benefits to the tune of lakhs. The probe had also hinted that streetlights bought were of poor quality and even less lights were installed than numbers shown in the records.

The VB had nabbed Satwinder Kang, BDPO, Sidhwan Bet block, and Lakhwinder Singh, chairman, Block Samiti Sidhwan Bet, and village development officer in the case.