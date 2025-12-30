DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Car-borne snatchers damage vehicles while evading police

Car-borne snatchers damage vehicles while evading police

Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:42 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
The police initiated a probe after some car-borne chain snatchers allegedly damaged some vehicles while trying to dodge a team of cops chasing them, said officials.

The incident happened near Dandi Swami Chowk around 11 am on Monday, they said, adding that people were shocked to see high-speed getaway by a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

According to reports, the car rammed into multiple vehicles during the chase. While the police are yet to make an official statement, it was learnt that the car was being used by some chain snatchers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Guriqbal Singhsaid police have unearthed vital clues and they will be made public in due time.

