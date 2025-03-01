DT
Home / Ludhiana / Car-borne two youths fire shots in air at dhaba

Car-borne two youths fire shots in air at dhaba

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Two car-borne youths spread panic by firing in the air on GT Road near Jagaon. An employee of a dhaba after witnessing the crime immediately informed the dhaba owner, following which a complaint was filed and a case was registered yesterday against unknown persons.

Complainant Parminder Singh of City Enclave, Jagraon, said that he owned Raja Dhaba and had been running it at Aligarh village on GT Road for the last 35 years. On February 26, he was present at the dhaba around 10 pm when his worker Gurjit came running and was looking frightened. His worker informed him that two youths came in a car and after stopping it in the parking lot, they came out and started firing in the air from a revolver and pistol. As per his worker, after opening fire, the accused sat in their car and fled towards Jagraon side.

“After checking the footage of a CCTV camera, it was found that the car’s registration number was Punjab 10 Y 9074 and its colour was white, and both unidentified youths were wearing printed T-shirts. Firing in the air could have endangered the lives of others. My employee was the lone eyewitness of the incident and strict action should be taken against these youths,” added the complainant.

Investigating officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Shaminderjit Singh said that after registering a case, further investigation was launched and efforts were on to identify the suspects. Whether the accused were carrying licensed weapons or not it would be known only after they are nabbed.

