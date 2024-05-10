Car catches fire on elevated road

Ludhiana, May 9
Panic gripped commuters when a Tata Indica car got caught fire on the elevated road near Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.
As per information, the incident occurred at 5:30 pm when the driver of the car noticed smoke emanating from the engine of vehicle.
The driver got out of the vehicle and within minutes fire engulfed the vehicle. The driver of the car escaped unhurt.
Later, the police reached the scene and the fire brigade was called to douse the flames.
