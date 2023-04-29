Car dealers, motor company officials summoned in cheating, forgery case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 28

The Court of Judicial Magistrate Jasika Vij has summoned Dada Motors Private Limited’s chairman Suraj Dada, Managing Director Rishi Dada, officers of Tata Motors Himanshu Bassi, Deepak Chhabra, Ritesh Khare and Vivek Srivastva and Neeraj Sharma, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, in an alleged case of cheating and forgery with the observation that there was sufficient prima-facie evidence on record. The orders were pronounced by the court in a complaint moved by Gagandeep Singh Kochar of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Accused fabricated loan closure documents Complainant Gagandeep Singh Kochar of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar said the accused, in connivance with each other, had forged his signature and fabricated loan closure documents which were submitted to HDFC Bank to close the loan of the complainant to get the hypothecation of the car loan cleared.

The complainant submitted that he had purchased one Tata Safari XZA+ from M/s Dada Motors Savitri Comlex, Dholewal, a dealer of Tata Motor products.

However, he kept on facing different problems with the vehicle. At the time of delivery, the dealers delivered only one key of the vehicle to the complainant and retained the other key without the knowledge, information and consent of the complainant. They had also allegedly not given the service book of the vehicle to the complainant.

When the complainant asked for the second key, accused Suraj Dada told him that the company had now changed its policy and only one key was to be delivered to the purchaser and he had to pay extra money to get it, after submitting a request letter to Tata Motors officials.

After the vehicle was giving troubles time and again, on July 7, 2021, a man from the car dealer came to his house and towed back the vehicle to the workshop of the accused with the promise to issue a brand new vehicle of same model in exchange of the present vehicle.

After some period, the complainant learnt that the accused persons, in connivance with each other, had forged his signature and fabricated the loan closure documents which were submitted to HDFC Bank to close the loan of the complainant to get the hypothecation cleared.

He also found that accused Neeraj Sharma had replaced his customer request-cum-acknowledge slip dated August 3, 2021 of in connivance with the other accused.

The act of accused persons comes under the offence of forgery, forgery of valuable security, forgery for the purpose of cheating and using forged document as genuine, the complainant added.