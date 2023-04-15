Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

A car driver tried to run over a traffic cop here after the latter signalled him to stop for talking on a mobile phone while driving. Instead of stopping the car, the suspect dragged the policeman on the bonnet of his car for around one kilometre.

The incident took place at the Mata Rani chowk. The cop fell off the bonnet after the car slowed down. The incident was captured in the CCTV camera. The police said there were two occupants in the car.

The police have registered a case against both suspects - Mukul Motu of Fatehgarh mohalla and Monu of Peeru Banda.

Head Constable Hardeep Singh said they were performing duty at the Mata Rani chowk here yesterday. He saw a person talking on the mobile phone while driving the car bearing registration number PB08ED6007. Besides the driver, there was one more person in the four-wheeler.

“I signalled the driver to stop the car. When I asked the occupants to come out of the vehicle, the driver suddenly accelerated the vehicle and tried to run over me. Fortunately, I landed on the car’s bonnet. After around one kilometre, I fell off the bonnet at Manna Singh Nagar and the suspects fled from the spot,” the victim said.

The cop, who suffered injuries, was taken to the Civil Hospital.

Investigating Officer ASI Des Raj said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects. A case of attempt to murder and other sections was registered against the suspects.