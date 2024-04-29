Car falls into Sirhind canal

Doraha, April 28
A car reportedly fell into the Sirhind canal late this evening. The whereabouts of the car and occupants is still unknown as the police and divers tried hard to trace them but failed due to darkness.
According to onlookers, a family was seemed to be sitting inside the car but none could confirm the number of occupants.
Doraha SHO Rohit Sharma said they received information regarding the incident. “As per information, a speeding car came from the side of the Rajwant Hospital and fell into the canal. A search is on but we are still to trace the victims,” he added.
