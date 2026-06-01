Car falls off bridge, three injured near Ludhiana

Three persons were injured in a road accident on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur NH on Sunday evening when a car plunged off the Raja Dhaba bridge in Jagraon. A couple and their daughter suffered injuries.

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According to the information, the car was travelling from Jagraon to Ludhiana. As it approached the bridge, the driver lost control when he suddenly fell asleep. The vehicle broke the railing and fell down. Locals present there pulled the injured out and took them to a nearby hospital.

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