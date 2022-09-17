Car, motorbike catch fire after head on collision

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, September 16

A car and a motorcycle met with an accident on the Sahnewal-Kohara road today. Both the vehicles caught fire after head on collision and were reduced to ashes. Drivers of both the vehicles, however, had a narrow escape.

The occupant of the car has been identified as Prabhdeep Singh, a resident of Doraha, who was going from Kohara towards Sahnewal while motorcyclist Sandeep Singh of Kaithal in Haryana was coming from the opposite side. As Prabhdeep pressed the accelerator, the vehicle hit motorbike and both caught fire in no time.

The car driver and motorcyclist were rescued by the onlookers. The Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated a probe.