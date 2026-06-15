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Home / Ludhiana / Car occupant fires weapon as tiff over crossing bridge takes nasty turn in Ludhiana

Car occupant fires weapon as tiff over crossing bridge takes nasty turn in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police reached the spot and took up an investigation

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana police have registered a case in connection with the incident.
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Tension gripped the area on Sunday afternoon as a dispute between two car drivers over crossing Jawaddi Bridge took a nasty turn and one of their associates allegedly discharged a firearm in public view, said the police.

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After being alerted by passersby, the police also reached the spot and took up an investigation. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

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According to the information, the accused drivers were locked in a heated argument before the weapon was fired. A scuffle between the two drivers and their associates ensued. A car was crossing the Jawaddi Bridge when another vehicle attempted to cross at the same time. It led to an exchange of words between the drivers, which soon turned into a physical confrontation. The occupants of the vehicle from which the weapon was fired fled the scene with the vehicle.

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The opposite party alleged the rival group resorted to firing to threaten and intimidate them.

On inspecting the area, the police recovered an empty cartridge (shell). They are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the suspects.

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