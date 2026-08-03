Car owner gets ‘riding sans helmet’ challan

A flaw in the e-challaning system of the Ludhiana traffic police has come to light. An e-challan has been issued in the name of a car owner, listing the offence as “riding a vehicle without a helmet”.

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What makes the matter startling is that the vehicle against which the challan has been issued is not a two-wheeler but a car.

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Not only the car owner is surprised but questions have also been raised about the online challan system and its monitoring.

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According to information, Gaurav Jain, a resident of the city, said he downloaded Parivahan app and when he put his car’s number in the app, he was left shocked as a challan for “riding a vehicle without a helmet” was issued to him. At first, he thought it might be some technical glitch. However, when he carefully examined the photograph attached to the challan, he found that the vehicle shown in it was a two-wheeler while the challan had been issued against the number of his car.

Jain revealed that linking an offence like “not wearing a helmet” with his car is beyond understanding. He stated that either there was an error in the automatic number plate reading system or carelessness was shown at the manual level while preparing the challan. He said no person should have to face harassment without reason due to such a mistake.

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He maintained that he would soon contact traffic police officials, provide complete information about the matter and demand cancellation of the wrongly issued challan. He hopes that after inquiry, the error would be rectified and necessary steps also be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

“Purpose of modern technology is to ensure effective compliance with traffic rules. There is a need to finalise every e-challan only after complete verification so that such mistakes can be avoided,” he said.