Car rally taken out to empower women

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The Ludhiana chapter of FLO, the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), under the leadership of its chairperson Radhika Gupta, organised a car rally, ‘A drive to empower’, here today.

The event was for members of FLO, their friends and families. The theme was ‘women empowerment’.

The rally was an mobile app-based event where participants were encouraged to discover their city through a treasure hunt quiz.

An interesting navigation route was planned and negative marking was given for overspeeding.

It was not a speed race event but a rule-based one where the participants were supposed to reach their destination on the basis of speed, time and given targets.

Sutlej Club was the starting point for the rally. Varinder Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commisioner, Ludhiana, flagged off the event.

To make the event more interesting, various categories of winners were announced.

The rally ended at Omaxe Residency, Pakhowal road. Poonam Sidhu, Income Tax Commisioner, was the chief guest during the closing ceremony.