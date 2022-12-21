 Car repair, paintwork in parking area irk locals in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

Car repair, paintwork in parking area irk locals in Ludhiana

Shop owners, mechanics claim they had purchased booths/shops from government agencies

Car repair work being done at the Sarabha Nagar’s I Block market. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 20

A group of residents has complained to the Municipal Corporation about the alleged car repair and painting works in the parking area of Sarabha Nagar’s I Block Market, Ludhiana. The market’s shopkeepers association too has raised objections against such activities.

A resident, GS Chawla, said there are few car repair shops in the market but they do the car repair services, denting, and painting work in the parking area and footpaths. He said the parking area was meant for vehicle parking but can’t be used for any other activity.

“Several cars covered with dust have been parked for repair purposes in the parking area for many days. Stains of oil and grease are common on footpaths and parking areas. We have also complained to the Municipal Corporation and other departments about such activities but to no avail. Also, some of the railings have been removed from the footpath area by a few persons,” Chawla alleged.

I Block Market association president Ravinder Ahuja and other members Dr Sunil Aggarwal and Devinder Singh alleged that painting work is done in openly due to which the smell often troubles them and visitors to the market.

Ahuja said, “Customers don’t get any space to park their vehicles as most of the parking area remains covered with the vehicles to be repaired. We want all unauthorised activities should be immediately stopped in the parking and footpath areas.”

Not breaking any law, say car repair shop owners

Denying the allegations, a group of car repair shop owners said they have been running their shops in the market for the past 2-3 decades and never broke any law.

They further said, “We had purchased the booths from the government department concerned and nobody raised objections at that time. We are owners of the booths, not encroachers. We are not doing anything illegal here. But, few people are unnecessarily opposing our work and harassing us. We are not creating disturbance to anyone. Moreover, many labourers work here to meet their daily needs.”

A mechanic said, “I have been running my shop here for the past 27 years. If labour work is not allowed here, I should be given in writing by the government. There are many other violations of the rules and encroachments in the Sarabha Nagar area but nobody talks about them. We should not be targeted and harassed.”

AAP Punjab spokesperson, Ahbaab Singh Grewal, who also lives in Sarabha Nagar, said whatever the law states should be followed. Nobody should be allowed to violate the rules, he said.

MC’s Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon said the MC recently issued challans against those who used to do car painting work in the parking area at the market.

