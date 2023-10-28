Car robbery solved in 12 hours, 4 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

The district police today claimed to have solved the car robbery case within 12 hours of the incident and arrested four persons in this connection. The police also recovered the looted car from the suspects.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar (31) of Mohali, Jagtar Singh (37) of Shimlapuri, Manjit Singh (35) of Shimlapuri and Simranjit Singh also from Shimlapuri. The police recovered the looted car, one motorcycle, .315 bore country-made pistol with two live cartridges, a toy pistol, sharp weapons and 16 mobile phones from the suspects. One of the suspects Chanpreet Singh, alias Bhatra, is still at large.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing a press conference stated that SHO Shimlapuri Inspector Davinder Singh had yesterday received a secret information that the above said suspects were planning to commit a major robbery in Dugri area and they would use a looted car in the crime. The police party conducted a raid and nabbed the four suspects.

CP Sidhu credited his team, including DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Sandeep Wadhera, SHO Davinder Singh for cracking the case in minimum possible time and also the arrest of suspects has prevented another major robbery in the city.

Notably on Wednesday, three armed assailants targeted a 22-year-old youth on the Dugri overbridge, robbing him of his car, mobile phone and wristwatch at gunpoint. They also assaulted the man with a rod before making their escape with the looted items and the vehicle.

Rs 5 lakh robbery case cracked with arrest of 3

The district police today claimed to have cracked the Rs 5 lakh robbery case and arrested three persons in this connection. The police claimed that the looted amount was only Rs 2 lakh and the complainant seemed to have exaggerated the amount for reasons best known to him.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh (36) of Deep Singh Nagar, Harwinder Singh, alias Gopi, of New Shimlapuri and Sunny Kumar, alias Laddu, of GGS Nagar. The police recovered a Tata Safari, Maruti Ritz, Rs 10,000, a burnt mobile phone and one laptop from the accused.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, while addressing a press conference, said that on October 21 when Sourav Aggarwal parked his Fortuner outside house in Kitchlu Nagar, two robbers cornered and attacked him with some heavy wooden sticks. They took away two bags from the car and in no time another car Tata Safari came and the alleged robbers fled in that. As per the complainant, the bags contained Rs 5 lakh, laptop and one mobile phone.

During probe, the above said three accused were arrested by the police.

CP Sidhu revealed that four accused were involved in the crime. The accused had used stolen Tata Safari in the crime. They had distributed the looted cash and burnt the laptop and a mobile phone near Dehlon.

Accused Mandeep is a notorious criminal as he is already facing 15 cases of crime registered against him at various police stations, including five in Jalandhar Commissionerate, two in Hoshiarpur, three in SAS Nagar, one each in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Khanna and SBS Nagar, CP Sidhu said. All the cases are of thefts only. The accused Sunny is facing four cases registered in Mohali and Ludhiana, he further added.

Meanwhile, the CP claimed that complainant Sourav seemed to have misquoted the looted amount because in the interrogation the accused admitted that they had looted only Rs 2 lakh and the complainant had mentioned wrong amount. Still police probe was on and truth would come out, he said.