 Car robbery solved in 12 hours, 4 nabbed : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Car robbery solved in 12 hours, 4 nabbed

Car robbery solved in 12 hours, 4 nabbed

Car robbery solved in 12 hours, 4 nabbed

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

The district police today claimed to have solved the car robbery case within 12 hours of the incident and arrested four persons in this connection. The police also recovered the looted car from the suspects.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar (31) of Mohali, Jagtar Singh (37) of Shimlapuri, Manjit Singh (35) of Shimlapuri and Simranjit Singh also from Shimlapuri. The police recovered the looted car, one motorcycle, .315 bore country-made pistol with two live cartridges, a toy pistol, sharp weapons and 16 mobile phones from the suspects. One of the suspects Chanpreet Singh, alias Bhatra, is still at large.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu while addressing a press conference stated that SHO Shimlapuri Inspector Davinder Singh had yesterday received a secret information that the above said suspects were planning to commit a major robbery in Dugri area and they would use a looted car in the crime. The police party conducted a raid and nabbed the four suspects.

CP Sidhu credited his team, including DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Sandeep Wadhera, SHO Davinder Singh for cracking the case in minimum possible time and also the arrest of suspects has prevented another major robbery in the city.

Notably on Wednesday, three armed assailants targeted a 22-year-old youth on the Dugri overbridge, robbing him of his car, mobile phone and wristwatch at gunpoint. They also assaulted the man with a rod before making their escape with the looted items and the vehicle.

Rs 5 lakh robbery case cracked with arrest of 3

The district police today claimed to have cracked the Rs 5 lakh robbery case and arrested three persons in this connection. The police claimed that the looted amount was only Rs 2 lakh and the complainant seemed to have exaggerated the amount for reasons best known to him.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh (36) of Deep Singh Nagar, Harwinder Singh, alias Gopi, of New Shimlapuri and Sunny Kumar, alias Laddu, of GGS Nagar. The police recovered a Tata Safari, Maruti Ritz, Rs 10,000, a burnt mobile phone and one laptop from the accused.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu, while addressing a press conference, said that on October 21 when Sourav Aggarwal parked his Fortuner outside house in Kitchlu Nagar, two robbers cornered and attacked him with some heavy wooden sticks. They took away two bags from the car and in no time another car Tata Safari came and the alleged robbers fled in that. As per the complainant, the bags contained Rs 5 lakh, laptop and one mobile phone.

During probe, the above said three accused were arrested by the police.

CP Sidhu revealed that four accused were involved in the crime. The accused had used stolen Tata Safari in the crime. They had distributed the looted cash and burnt the laptop and a mobile phone near Dehlon.

Accused Mandeep is a notorious criminal as he is already facing 15 cases of crime registered against him at various police stations, including five in Jalandhar Commissionerate, two in Hoshiarpur, three in SAS Nagar, one each in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Khanna and SBS Nagar, CP Sidhu said. All the cases are of thefts only. The accused Sunny is facing four cases registered in Mohali and Ludhiana, he further added.

Meanwhile, the CP claimed that complainant Sourav seemed to have misquoted the looted amount because in the interrogation the accused admitted that they had looted only Rs 2 lakh and the complainant had mentioned wrong amount. Still police probe was on and truth would come out, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

10
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, ...

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

US says 'not drawing red lines' for Israel

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Indian national sentenced to 16 years' jail for raping university student in Singapore

Indian national sentenced to 16 years' jail for raping university student in Singapore

The victim was so badly injured with facial bruising and oth...

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The body of Robert R. Card, 40, was discovered in the woods ...


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published