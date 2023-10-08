Car snatched at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 7
An armed man snatched a Swift Dzire from a resident of Patiala at gunpoint near Samrala Chowk in the wee hours on Saturday.
The police have registered a case against the unidentified person. The complainant, Mandeep Singh, said he was returning home after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple yesterday night. At 4 am, he parked the car on the roadside near Samrala Chowk and slept in the vehicle.
“A person came near the car and pointed a pistol at me. He told me to get out of the car. He pushed me and sped away towards Chandigarh Road, “ added the complainant.
Cops have launched a search operation. Inspector Sukhdev Brar said the police personnel had reached the spot as soon as the information was received. CCTV cameras installed around the spot were being scanned to nab the accused.
