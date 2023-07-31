Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 30

The Kotwali police claimed to have arrested a car snatcher within five hours of the crime. The police also recovered a car from his possession and handed it over to its owner.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said Sunil Kumar of Kehar Singh Nagar came to buy liquor from a vend near railway station around 2.30 am on July 29. He parked his car bearing registration number PB91G8990 on the road.

When the complainant returned after half an hour and was about to sit in his car, two youth reached there. Before he could understand anything, the suspects threatened to kill him. They snatched his car’s key and a mobile phone from him.

The Joint Commissioner of Police said the complainant also tried to stop the suspects, but they beat him up and fled with the car towards the Jagraon bridge.

After receiving information about car snatching, the police swung into action and arrested the car snatcher within five hours of the incident.

The suspect has been identified as Om Dutt, alias Mintu, a resident of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Dugri.