Car snatching: 2 nabbed, another suspect at large

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

The Model Town police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspects in the Brezza car snatching case.

The suspects have been identified as Pritpal Singh (20) of Moga and Inderjit Singh (25) of Rurka village. One of their accomplices, Amanpreet Singh of Barnala, remains at large. The car and a sword used in the crime has also been recovered.

CP Mandeep Sidhu, Joint CP Saumya Mishra and ADCP Sameer Verma addressed a press conference regarding the case today.

On June 3, three persons had taken away a Brezza car from a student at Tuition Market, Model Town Extension. The crime had been captured on CCTV cameras.

CP Sidhu said during investigation, the police traced the whereabouts of the suspects at Barnala. A police party conducted a raid and nabbed two of them, along with the car. The third suspect managed to give slip to the police party.

Sidhu said the arrested suspects have no criminal background and they had snatched the car to sell it.

Further investigation is being carried out in the case, the CP said.