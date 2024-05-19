Car-truck collision kills woman in Khanna

Ludhiana, May 18
A collision between a car and a truck on the Samrala road in Khanna killed a woman on Friday. Two other occupants of the car suffered injuries in the mishap.
The deceased has been identified as Manjit Kaur, a resident of Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib. The errant truck driver was identified as Jagroop Singh, a resident of Sangrur.
Complainant Manpreet Singh said on May 17, he, along with his mother Manjit Kaur and cousin Lakhwinder Singh, had gone to a gurdwara. While returning home, their car was hit by a speeding and rashly driven truck on the Samrala road in Khanna. The collision was so intense that the front part of the car got completely damaged.
The complainant said they rushed to the hospital for treatment where his mother succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The errant driver fled the scene after the accident.
Investigating officer ASI Mukhtyar Singh said a case on the charge of causing death by negligence was registered on Friday against the suspect and raids were on to nab him.
In another incident reported on May 1 in Samrala, the police registered a case against the car driver, identified as Amritpal Singh of Samrala. Complainant Kashmira Singh of Samrala said he was working as security man in some local resort where on May 1 the suspect dangerously reversed his car. As he was standing behind the car his arm got sandwiched between his vehicle and another car. His arm suffered a fracture. After almost 17 days, the police registered a case against the man. The suspect is at large in the case.
