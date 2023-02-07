Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 6

The Municipal Corporation’s carcass utilisation plant, which was constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 7.98 crore under the Smart City Mission, has not been made operational in a proper manner even after passing of about 20 months after its completion.

Amid strong opposition by the people, the carcass utilisation plant constructed by Ludhiana Smart City Limited at Rasulpur village, near Noorpur Bet, was supposed to be inaugurated in July 2021 by a then cabinet minister but the event was cancelled. The residents of the village, who have been opposing the plant, did not allow its inauguration even to date.

According to information, the plant had allegedly got a completion certificate in May 2021 after a trial run but it could not be made fully functional as people of nearby areas are still opposing the plant. They wanted the plant should not be made operational.

The people, who were opposing the plant, believed they would be forced to suffer a lot if the plant is made functional at the site. They claimed that the plant could pollute

the groundwater in the area. However, officials claimed that it would not cause pollution.

In a letter written to an official of the LSCL, the private firm which handles the plant, claimed that the plant was run at low capacity by the administrator in the presence of police officials from June 1, 2022, to July 18, 2022. But the operations were later stopped again due to protests. The firm had also alleged that its workers were thrashed by protesters in December 2022.

Now, the firm concerned has written to an official of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) to deploy sufficient police force at the plant 24x7 so that the firm could operate it properly. The firm has also asked the LSCL to pay compensation as it allegedly faced losses of lakhs of rupees.

MC’s Superintending Engineer Sanjay Kanwar, who also looks after works of the LSCL, said the firm had given a representation to the LSCL and it was looking into the matter.

20 months on, plant not inaugurated due to opposition by village residents

Amid strong opposition by the people, the carcass utilisation plant constructed by Ludhiana Smart City Limited at Rasulpur village, near Noorpur Bet, was supposed to be inaugurated in July 2021 by a then cabinet minister but the event was cancelled. The residents of the village, who have been opposing the plant, did not allow its inauguration even to date.