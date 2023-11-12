 Card sessions pick up pace, bank balances go haywire : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana

Card sessions pick up pace, bank balances go haywire

Card sessions pick up pace, bank balances go haywire

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

Card sessions have picked up pace in the state’s industrial and business hub. As a result , bank balances have begun going bonkers on the eve of Diwali, in the city.

With the festive season in full bloom, addiction and obsession are peaking. The stakes and risks have been raised, and all for a pack of 52 cards.

Those who certainly know how to play “big games”, make stakes from “decent” Re 1 to “obscene” gambles in lakhs. Be it the clubs, hotels, and restaurants or private and public places in the city, card sessions are in full swing these days.

An “experienced” big buck maker said, “When the younger generation joins, the gamble intensifies and in the festival season and sessions continue day and night.”

Disclosing that when the sessions turn nasty, fights, boycotts and arguments on non-payments are usual features, Navdeep Kaur reveals that this time, the stewards have been heavily tipped.

“Professional card players, who play for a living, and have nothing to lose, are like mind readers, having an uncanny knack for reading other member’s cards and how much their group players can actually dish out,” reveals a veteran card player Durga Das, informing that during playtime, snacks and drinks are also served during “heavy” rounds of “Rummy,” “Bridge,” “Bluff” and “Flash,” and this is all arranged from the “boot”.

While in veterans’ groups, that mostly include retired and business class people, the stakes range between Rs 100 to Rs 500, it can range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000 in most of the youngsters’ groups, that include school and college-going girls and boys, besides young professionals and rich business class children.

Unlike previous years, this time the participation of females has skyrocketed, young girls and housewives, are keen on making “big bucks,” a regular card player Sakshi said.

“Perhaps, playing cards on the festival of lights is as old as the Diwali itself. It is not surprising, women also take a keen interest in these games,” she adds.

A leading industrialist, Ritesh Kumar, said, “‘Trails’, ‘sequences’, ‘colours’ and ‘pairs’ – all formations of the popular ‘teen patti’ or ‘flush’ – are the topics around which the talk at the sittings of card-players revolves around. These make all the difference between winning and losing for the players but for uninitiated persons it may be ‘mumbo-jumbo’.”

Packs of cards have been out since the beginning of navratris. In addition to ‘lucky’ seats and ‘lucky’ companions, horoscopes have been read avidly for ‘positive’ forecasts.

The long drawn slump in the business has also failed to dampen the spirit of the rich, middle class and even poor players. The only thing varying is the ‘stakes’.

While ‘rummy’ is allowed on the basis of ‘counters’, which are used instead of the tables on which no cash is placed, gamblers in the are not behind their counterparts in ‘flush’.

At one go (and all in hard cash), the stakes are learnt to have gone up to thousands and even lakhs at several private parties attended by the ‘players’ of upper classes. Ways are found to escape the ‘prying’ eyes of ‘taxmen’ at such ‘high-ranking’ parties, and entry is restricted.

With the onset of the festive season, the restaurants and hotels located in and around Ludhiana have started doing brisk business. At times, the groups of players are so big that some members could be seen waiting for hours together for their ‘turn’.

Playing cards ‘deftly’ with their ‘manicured’ hands, women do not lag behind men in the game of cards. Either it is an ‘all women’ group or male members from their relatives also join in the game played by the ‘well-heeled’ females, known for their style and affluence, in Ludhiana.

Though the ‘men in khakhi’ sometimes catch up with the ‘money-players’ and spoil the ‘fun’ at times, the Diwali fever is on for gamblers ‘without any fear’.

#Diwali

