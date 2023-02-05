Career fair held

Ludhiana, Februaru 4
Ryan lnternational School organised and hosted a career fair on the school premises on Friday.
More than 20 universities and colleges registered their presence at the event. About 800 students from Jamalpur, Dugri and Ludhiana schools visited the fair.
Students were informed about the various courses offered by universities. They availed one-to-one counselling and got answers to most of their doubts and queries.
School principal Manasi Thapar said the school would continue to organise more of such events for the students’ benefit in the future. She said: “Many youngsters are often confused about choosing career options. Keeping this in mind, the fair was organised.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...
Geologists collect samples from Thathri in J-K's Doda
21 structures, including houses, a mosque and a madrasa, see...