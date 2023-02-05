Career fair held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, Februaru 4

Ryan lnternational School organised and hosted a career fair on the school premises on Friday.

More than 20 universities and colleges registered their presence at the event. About 800 students from Jamalpur, Dugri and Ludhiana schools visited the fair.

Students were informed about the various courses offered by universities. They availed one-to-one counselling and got answers to most of their doubts and queries.

School principal Manasi Thapar said the school would continue to organise more of such events for the students’ benefit in the future. She said: “Many youngsters are often confused about choosing career options. Keeping this in mind, the fair was organised.”