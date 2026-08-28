Career options for dietitians in focus at Ludhiana agri varsity guest lecture

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday hosted a lecture with a focus on career opportunities and growth skills for dietitians.

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The lecture was organised by the Department of Food and Nutrition, College of Community Science, PAU, in collaboration with the Ludhiana Chapter of the Nutrition Society of India (NSI).

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Lavleen Kaur, professor of practice, Department of Food and Nutrition, PAU, delivered the lecture. A distinguished clinical dietitian and nutritionist with more than a decade of experience, Kaur shared valuable industry insights into the evolving fields of dietetics, clinical nutrition, wellness and lifestyle management.

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Renuka Aggarwal, senior scientist, Department of Food and Nutrition, and convener, NSI Ludhiana Chapter, emphasised the importance of connecting students with accomplished practitioners to provide first-hand exposure to emerging career opportunities and professional expectations.

Kaur highlighted diverse opportunities in clinical dietetics, holistic nutrition counselling, wellness entrepreneurship and lifestyle management. She laid emphasis on the importance of practical skills, effective communication, continuous upskilling, evidence-based practice and an entrepreneurial mindset for professional success.

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She shared practical insights on internships, career progression, client management and establishing independent clinical practice.

Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, emphasised the importance of industry-academia engagement in preparing students for the evolving health and nutrition sector.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from students, research scholars and faculty members. An engaging interaction on career development and professional opportunities in dietetics was also conducted during the event.