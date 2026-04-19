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Home / Ludhiana / Carjacking attempt fails in Ludhiana; accused on the run

Carjacking attempt fails in Ludhiana; accused on the run

The victim is the nephew of a journalist

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:56 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.
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An attempted carjacking incident was reported in the Salem Tabri police station area of Ludhiana on Saturday. Two bike-borne assailants allegedly tried to stop a car by parking their motorcycle in front of it and asking the driver to step out. However, sensing danger, the driver rammed his vehicle into the motorcycle and managed to escape. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

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According to the complaint filed by Ludhiana-based journalist Avinash Kumar Chabra, his nephew, Dhruv Chabra (18), was on his way to visit his friend Prince in Mohalla Aman Nagar, near Greenland School on Jalandhar Bypass, before heading to Manali.

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As Dhruv approached Greenland School, two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted him by stopping abruptly in front of his car, allegedly in an attempt to rob him. Acting swiftly, Dhruv rammed the motorcycle and drove away from the spot.

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Chabra further stated that he and his family had previously received life threats, and several cases had already been registered against the accused. He added that police had recently provided him with a gunman for security.

Based on the complaint, Salem Tabri police have registered a case against the unidentified suspects. Further investigation is under way.

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