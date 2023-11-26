Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 25

After several instances of missed deadlines, the construction of 1-km long railway overbridge (ROB) on Pakhowal Road, here, is expected to be completed soon. On Saturday, the road carpeting work on the under-construction ROB was started.

MC’s Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said the ROB would be opened for public on the occasion of New Year.

Once the ROB is opened for traffic, it will bring a big relief to commuters travelling from the Canal Bridge side to Bhai Bala Chowk on Pakhowal Road. Notably, the railways have already completed their part of the project within their jurisdiction but the work under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation is yet to be completed.

The project for the ROB and RUBs on Pakhowal Road was awarded to a contractor in June 2019, with an original deadline set for September 2021. However, the project, which falls under the Smart City mission and costs approximately Rs 131 crore (including the railway portion), faced delays.

As part of the project, both sides of an RUB connecting Pakhowal Road and Ishmeet Singh Road with Sarabha Nagar were opened for traffic last year and another RUB on Pakhowal Road was opened for the public in August this year.