Case filed against school buses with fake number plates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

A major nexus between school buses transport authorities has come to light in the city. The revelation came after an RTI activist exposed the use of fake registration number plates on school buses, against which fines for traffic violations such as jumping red lights and overspeeding had been issued in recent years.

Interestingly, the police took a year to register a case against the buses.

A case against unidentified persons was registered on Friday. The police are now finding it difficult to trace original owners of the buses due to the fake number plates.

Ajay Sharma, an RTI activist, had highlighted that owners of these buses were involved in serious wrongdoings. In 2018, he had filed an RTI with the traffic police to seek information about challans issued against school buses. The traffic police provided details of 825 school buses and when records of the buses were checked, 23 vehicles were found using fake number plates of two-wheelers.

In July 2020, he filed an RTI application with the RTA to seek information about the 23 buses. However, proceedings related to fines and other matters concerning 23 vehicles came to a halt due to the Covid-19 situation. In 2022, he lodged a complaint with the RTA for taking action. When the RTA verified the records, 23 school buses were found using fake number plates of bikes, scooters, etc. In 2022, the RTA wrote to the police in this regard, following which a case was registered on Friday.

RTI activist Ajay Sharma said the challaning office committed a negligence by not mentioning the names of schools on the challan issued to school buses and by doing the same, it had committed violations of SC orders.