Case registered against trio

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi conducted a surprise checking at the Automated Driving Test Centre near Rose Garden, the city police today registered a case against the three employees of the Smart Chip company managing the affairs at the centre. The employees were booked on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy.

They have been identified as Ravinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Ram Singh.

During the MLA’s visit, people present at the centre had complained that the employees were giving a preference to those applicants who were giving bribes and others had to face harassment. It was also alleged that after taking bribe, the employees ensured the passing of driving test of those persons as well who did not know how to drive.

After the registration of FIR, company employees met the Police Commissioner today and demanded an impartial inquiry into the case registered by the police.