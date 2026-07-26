Case registered over missing records from Ludhiana MC accounts branch

The police registered a case after official records related to the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) accounts branch were reported missing.

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Officials said the records had gone missing from the MC’s old record room near the closed night shelter at Lakkar bridge.

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The case was registered against unidentified suspects on charges of theft at the division number 1 police station. A complaint was submitted by the MC Joint Commissioner through the MC Commissioner.

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Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot confirmed they had approached the police.

According to the complaint, the missing documents include vouchers and records related to bills of various branches of the MC. The matter came to light after officials could not locate the records during routine verification.

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During the police inquiry, record keeper Kamaljit informed officials he had locked the record room after completing his duty on June 12, 2026. However, when he returned to the office on June 15, he found the lock had been replaced. The complaint said the CCTV camera installed inside the record room was also missing.

Officials suspect someone gained unauthorised access to the room, and removed the records and with the surveillance equipment.

The police said the preliminary investigation indicates the incident appears to be a case of theft.

At the same time, MC officials are trying to ascertain the exact nature and volume of the missing documents and whether any other files had been removed from the record room. The MC has started an internal assessment to verify details of the missing records and determine their significance.