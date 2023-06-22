Cash, gold stolen from cop’s car

Ludhiana, June 21
Unknown thieves reportedly stole a suitcase containing Rs 2 lakh in cash, 30 tola gold ornaments after breaking the glass window of a car at Khanna on Tuesday night.
Head constable Kulbir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana along with his family, was on his way to Sirhind in his Brezza car. They had stopped at a shop in Khanna to eat some food.
The complainant said, “When we returned, we found that the glass window had been broken and a briefcase containing cash, gold and some documents were missing,” said a complainant.
According to the police, some car-borne persons might be behind the incident.
Khanna SHO Hemant Malhotra said an investigation has been launched into the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with US President Biden before high-level talks: White House
The two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educatio...
US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House
Modi is received by the president and the first lady, and be...
US to ease H-1B visas for skilled Indian workers as PM Modi visits America
The State Department could announce as soon as Thursday that...
Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on White House State dinner menu for PM Modi
First Lady Jill Biden says she has asked Chef Nina Curtis to...
Amit Shah’s call for all-party meeting on Manipur ‘too little too late’: Congress
Says the warring communities must be brought to the discussi...