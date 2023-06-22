Cash, gold stolen from cop’s car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

Unknown thieves reportedly stole a suitcase containing Rs 2 lakh in cash, 30 tola gold ornaments after breaking the glass window of a car at Khanna on Tuesday night.

Head constable Kulbir Singh, a resident of Ludhiana along with his family, was on his way to Sirhind in his Brezza car. They had stopped at a shop in Khanna to eat some food.

The complainant said, “When we returned, we found that the glass window had been broken and a briefcase containing cash, gold and some documents were missing,” said a complainant.

According to the police, some car-borne persons might be behind the incident.

Khanna SHO Hemant Malhotra said an investigation has been launched into the case.