Cash stolen from Gurdwara

Ludhiana: The police have booked a man for allegedly stealing money from the golak at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Jeevan Singh, Sekhowal village, here. The gurdwara granthi, Naginder Singh, said somebody had stolen around Rs 40,000 by breaking the golak of the gurdwara on August 20. He said a door was also found broken. After the complaint, a case under Sections 454 and 380 of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Koom Kalan police station. He has been identified as Gurjit Singh of Gurdaspur district. TNS

Ludhiana: Municipal Corporation’s Tehbazari branch on Monday demolished shanties along various roads in the city. In the presence of the heavy police force, the civic body demolished around 60 shanties located near Dholewal Chowk and Sherpur Chowk. Besides, shanties were demolished near Giaspura as well. Questions are being raised over the MC’s inaction for not ensuring rehabilitation of slum dwellers before the demolition drive. An official of the MC said the slum dwellers were given notices to vacate the land but they did not leave. Thus, action had to be been taken on Monday. TNS

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana police on Monday arrested 16 persons allegedly involved in gambling and illegal lottery business and seized Rs 4.52 lakh and 19 mobiles from them. The police said a raid was conducted at a house in Rari Mohalla on Brown Road, Ludhiana, from where the 16 persons were nabbed. Three accused are yet to be arrested. A case under various sections of the Gambling Act and the Lottery Act was registered against the accused on Monday at the Division Number 3 police station.