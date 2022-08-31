Cash, valuables stolen from Rahon road factory in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 30

Miscreants targeted a factory on the Rahon road, here, and decamped with cash, goods and other valuables worth around Rs 20 lakh.

CCTV cameras have captured the incident and the police are scanning the footage to get clues about the perpetrators.

Factory owner Sumit Gupta, a resident of Civil Lines, said he owned a factory, Dev Raj Aggarwal and Sons, at Guru Vihar, Rahon road. He had closed the unit on August 27 before leaving. The next morning, when he opened the factory, he saw that the miscreants had ransacked the entire unit.

Gupta said thieves had decamped with a huge stock of garments and the value of stolen goods could be around Rs 20 lakh. The thieves also took away Rs 80,000 in cash.

ASI Dilbarg Singh said as per the CCTV footage, the thieves had come on a motorcycle and a tempo (bearing registration number PB 10FF 7014) and now the owner of the tempo was being traced to get clues about them. A case has been registered.