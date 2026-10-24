CASO in Ludhiana: 20 drug peddlers arrested, 25 suspects detained

The Ludhiana police on Saturday conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at several drug hotspots across the city, arresting 20 alleged drug peddlers and recovering narcotics from their possession. Around 25 suspects were also detained for questioning over their suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

The operation was led by Additional Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh. DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh, Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Bhatti, ADCP Semeer Verma, ACP (Crime) Deep Karan Singh and CIA in-charge Inspector Avtar Singh were also part of the operation.

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Sharing details, Additional CP Rupinder Singh said the police had identified around 10 to 15 drug hotspots where early-morning raids were conducted and suspects arrested. The details of the recovery would be shared after the compilation of a detailed report, he said.

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The police also issued warnings to some peddlers who were out on bail, asking them to abandon the drug trade.

“We have identified about a dozen drug hotspots in the city, and senior police officers have also visited these spots. Meetings were held with area residents to eliminate the drug menace. Ward Defence Committees (WDCs) and Village Defence Committees (VDCs) under the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign have also been helping the police,” Singh said.

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He added that the police action against drug trafficking would continue and more arrests were likely as the operation progressed.