Casuarina cultivation new lifeline for state’s farmers, say PAU experts

As the state grapples with the twin challenges of declining farm incomes and environmental degradation, researchers from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) are advocating a promising alternative—casuarina cultivation.

After carrying out research for more than six years, the PAU has reported encouraging results. The university has recently released fast-growing casuarina tree clones, locally known as ‘Jod-Tod’ or Australian pine. The university has successfully tested its clones and offered these not only for fuel wood and poles, but also paper pulp. The trials provided exception results in terms of yield and quality.

After planting in Bathinda and Ladhowal, the PAU’s data revealed survival rate exceeding 90 per cent.

This hardy tree species, they argue, offers farmers a rare combination of economic returns and ecological benefits, especially in regions facing soil fatigue and water stress. Originally introduced to South India in the 19th century for coastal protection and firewood, these species have now been adapted for Punjab’s agro-climatic zones.

“Casuarina is a fast-growing, drought-resistant species that thrives in a variety of soil types, including degraded and sandy soils,” said Rakesh Kumar Garg, from the PAU’s Department of Forestry and Natural Resources. “Its adaptability makes it ideal for boundary planting and block plantations, particularly in areas where conventional crops struggle.”

The recommended spacing—2.5 to 3 meters for boundary planting and 2×2 or 2×1 meters for block plantations—allows farmers to integrate casuarina into existing cropping systems. This opens up avenues for agroforestry and intercropping, enabling farmers to diversify income without compromising food production. “Beyond timber and fuel wood, casuarina contributes to carbon sequestration, improves soil structure and supports long-term sustainability goals,” said Avtar Singh Dhammu, a senior researcher at the PAU. “It’s a tool for climate resilience and rural stability.”

Farmers in parts of southern Punjab have already begun experimenting with casuarina, using it to reclaim fallow lands and supplement incomes through timber sales. The wood, known for its strength and straight grain, is in demand for poles, scaffolding, and furniture.

Experts believe that with proper extension support and market linkages, casuarina could become a cornerstone of Punjab’s agro-ecological transition, especially as the state seeks alternatives to water-intensive crops. The tree’s low input requirements and compatibility with degraded soils make it particularly attractive for small and marginal farmers. Approved clones are being promoted through krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs) to encourage adoption among farmers and will soon be able to purchase planting material. Casuarina offers farmers not just survival, but sustainability.