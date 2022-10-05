 Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all : The Tribune India

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

Respond to around 150 distress calls received on daily basis

Catching criminals to reuniting families, PCR staff doing it all

JCP Saumya Mishra briefs PCR staffers in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 4

“Sir, we are not getting any transport to reach home at this time (midnight). Can you please help us?”

“I am a nonagenarian woman living alone in my house and some suspected elements are roaming around. Please help.”

COPS REWARDED, TRAINED

We reward the best performers and keep imparting training to the entire workforce on different innovations and technology updates from time to time. This helps in ensuring a robust response system and putting in place an effective action plan. — Saumya Mishra, joint commissioner of police

“We are teenage siblings alone at home with our parents out of town for some family function and some unknown persons have entered our house. Kindly come soon.”

“Our three-year-old son has gone missing while playing in the street. We are so worried about his whereabouts. Please trace him.”

“Our neighbours are playing music too loudly and we are not able to study for our exam tomorrow. Please help us.”

These and many more types of distress calls are received at the police control room (PCR) of the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police on a daily basis, officials have said.

The hi-tech PCR at Police Lines receive all such calls and immediately respond to help the callers by rushing the nearest PCR team to the doorsteps of the person in need, they revealed.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Saumya Mishra, who heads the PCR wing of the Commissionerate Police as well, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that on an average, around 150 distress calls were received at the PCR on a daily basis, for which 363 police personnel were kept on duty to respond and act swiftly.

She said the PCR staffers were lending helping hand, catching criminals, and reuniting the families while ensuring safety and security of the residents in the Commissionerate limits.

“The PCR teams were strategically stationed and put on patrol duty in such a manner to ensure minimum response time to the distress calls from any part of the Commissionerate, which is divided into four zones,” the JCP said.

Saumya shared that the PCR staffers rise to the occasion and even go beyond their call of duty to help the needy 24x7. “Sometimes, we come across such calls which don’t require our intervention but still on humanitarian grounds, we respond in an affirmative manner to help the needy in the best possible manner,” she revealed, while informing that providing pick and drop to the stranded commuters, especially the womenfolk during the dead of night, reaching the doorsteps of the aged and children in time of need, catching the criminals on the spot, and reuniting the families by finding their missing members were a routine affair for the PCR staffers.

The intensity of such callers could be gauged from the number of calls received at the PCR phone number 112.

The PCR received 3,973 calls in January, 4,053 in February, 5,597 in March, 4,844 in April, 4,644 in May, 4,145 in June, 4,283 in July, 4,557 in August, and 4,407 distressed calls were answered by the police control room in the month of September.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video

2
Nation

Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?

3
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

4
J & K

Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah

5
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

6
Trending

Video: 6 months after ex-wife Tina Dabi's 'simple' wedding, Athar Khan marries fiancee Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony

7
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

8
Amritsar

Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur

9
Entertainment

With Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna coming under fire, the issue of whether remixes are warranted is back. Experts share their take

10
World

China keen on importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Amritsar

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Amid Amit Shah’s J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...

‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit

5 killed after speeding car drives into Bandra-Worli accident site, ambulance also hit


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 chemist moves court against fresh notice

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Dual constitution case: Court rejects SAD plea challenging jurisdiction

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

Police launch drive to prevent crime against children, women

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples