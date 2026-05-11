Cattle feed dealer dies by suicide over financial crisis

An octogenarian cattle feed dealer of Aitiana village near Halwara in Ludhiana district allegedly died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

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The deceased, identified as Kundan Lal, breathed his last at a hospital in Ludhiana on the night intervening Saturday and Sunday, where he was admitted in an unconscious condition on Saturday afternoon.

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The deceased is reported to have left two suicide notes, as per which he had taken the step as some of shopkeepers of Ludhiana and surrounding areas, whom he had supplied cattle feed worth lakhs, were not paying his money. The deceased was upset as he also owed money to the tune of Rs 6 lakh to some people.

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Kundan’s son Dharminder Kumar told the police that his father had consumed some poisonous substance when he was alone at the house on Saturday and two handwritten notes were found from his pocket.

Dakha DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said the Sudhar police have initiated a probe into the case and further action would be taken after verifying the suicide notes handed over by the aggrieved family to the police.