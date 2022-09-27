Compressed biogas plant to be set up in Ludhiana city: Minister Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Punjab Government will set up an additional compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Haibowal Dairy Complex in Ludhiana for scientific disposal of the waste produced from the dairy complex.

Revealing this, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said, “Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has started the process to set up an additional compressed biogas (CBG) plant with a capacity of 12,000 raw biogas (around 4.8 tonnes of CBG) at the Haibowal Dairy Complex on build operate and own (BOO) basis. One CBG plant with a capacity to consume 225 tonnes of waste is already operational at the dairy complex.”

“The project is a part of Buddah Nullah Rejuvenation Project,” the minister informed while adding that “The Punjab Government will not leave any stone unturned to generate environment friendly fuel from waste.”

#aman arora