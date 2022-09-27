Compressed biogas plant to be set up in Ludhiana city: Minister Aman Arora

Chandigarh, September 26
The Punjab Government will set up an additional compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Haibowal Dairy Complex in Ludhiana for scientific disposal of the waste produced from the dairy complex.
Revealing this, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said, “Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) has started the process to set up an additional compressed biogas (CBG) plant with a capacity of 12,000 raw biogas (around 4.8 tonnes of CBG) at the Haibowal Dairy Complex on build operate and own (BOO) basis. One CBG plant with a capacity to consume 225 tonnes of waste is already operational at the dairy complex.”
“The project is a part of Buddah Nullah Rejuvenation Project,” the minister informed while adding that “The Punjab Government will not leave any stone unturned to generate environment friendly fuel from waste.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...
PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral
Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo