CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, May 11
In connection with the custodial death of a woman at the Dugri police station in 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against four police officials, including the then SHO of the police station.
The copy of the FIR registered at the CBI police station, Chandigarh (which is with The Tribune) states that the case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence), IPC, was registered against the police officials identified as Inspector Dalbir Singh (the then Dugri SHO), ASI Sukhdev Singh, woman constables Rajwinder Kaur and Amandeep Kaur.
The copy of the FIR states: “The High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, order dated March 11, 2024, passed in the CRM filed by Mukul Garg, a resident of Phase 1, Urban Estate, Dugri, Ludhiana, has entrusted the further investigation of the FIR registered at the Dugri police station, Ludhiana, to the Central Bureau of Investigation. A regular case is, therefore, re-registered under Section 304-A, IPC, against Inspector Dalbir Singh, ASI Sukhdev Singh, constable Rajwinder Kaur and constable Amandeep Kaur and entrusted to a CBI inspector at SCB, Chandigarh for investigation, “the FIR further states.
Mukul Garg a complainant in the case, told The Tribune that with the registration of the case against the guilty police officials by the CBI, hope for justice had regained. Now, the CBI would thoroughly investigate the role of these officials and they might be called for questioning.
Notably, Ramandeep Kaur had died in police custody during investigation of an FIR registered in August 2017 against her and her fiance for cheating, theft, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other offences under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 120-B of the IPC at the Dugri police station. On August 3, 2017, officials posted at the police station entered the house of his (Mukul’s) paternal uncle and took them to the police station. On the night of August 4, 2017, both were beaten up and tortured. As a result, Ramandeep died in police custody. She was found hanging inside the washroom of the police station.
#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Custodial Death #human rights
