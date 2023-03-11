CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, March 10
Condemning the CBI raids on farmer leaders in Punjab, members of the Bharti Kisan Union-Lakhowal (BKU) have decided to hold district-level protests across the state on March 13. Terming the action as ‘anti-farmer’ and ‘anti-people’, the BKU leaders said farmers would submit memoranda to respective deputy commissioners.
Addressing a state committee meeting here on Friday, senior vice-president Avtar Singh Mehlon said the CBI had conducted raids on the premises of Harinder Singh Lakhowal, state president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) and Satnam Singh Behru, national president, Indian Farmers Union, on February 21.
“No information or search warrant was produced by the raiding party and thus no justification for the raids was made available to the farmer leaders. Under the guise of search, CBI officials vandalised and ransacked the premises and needlessly detained the farmers leaders for long hours. Cheque books, bank pass books, letter pads of the organisations and mobile phone of Behru were also seized, for no rhyme or reason,” said the SKM leadership.
Speaking at the meeting, Lakhowal said on February 28, the farm unions of Punjab had submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor of Punjab to protest against these raids.
“Issue of CBI raids and harassment of farm leaders by the Centre would be raised at the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held on March 20 in Delhi,” stated Lakhowal.
“We condemn the raids and shall continue with determined resistance against these tactics of intimidation and harassment,” he asserted.
