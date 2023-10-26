CBSE boxing tourney concludes

Doraha, October 25
CBSE North Zone-II Boxing Tournament, organised by Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School (Doraha), concluded here on Tuesday. Players from Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir participated in the tournament.
Dronacharya Award-winning coach Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu was the chief guest at the closing session. He addressed the gathering and exhorted the players to channelise their unbounded energy in a positive direction. He also congratulated the management and staff of the school for hosting the event.
School principal DP Thakur welcomed the chief guest. Talwinder Singh, the organising secretary, said that in the finals, the athletes of the host school, Mahinaz (in 80kg-plus weight category) won the silver medal while Amanpreet Kaur (69kg category) secured bronze.
The gold medal winners in different weight categories for Under-17 boys were Akashit (38kg), Dheeraj Kumar (42kg), Paras (46kg), Sahil Mor (51kg), Varun Sharma (56kg) Kunal (60kg), Krishan (65kg), Nikhil (70kg), Raunak (75kg) Chirag Sharma (80kg) and Shivaji Bhardwaj (80kg-plus).
Similarly, gold medal winners of different weight categories for girls (under-17) were minus 36 kg Navjot Kaur, 40 kg Gunjan, 44 kg Jia, 48 kg Harshita, 52 kg Prachi, 56 kg Kanchan, 60 kg Hanishka, 65 kg Iva Yadav, 70 kg Khushi, 75 kg Shivani Toor, 75 plus Anshika. In under-19 boys, the gold medal winners of different weight categories were— 46 kgVineet, 49 kg Saurav, 52 kg Alok Mor, 52-56 kg Janshu, 56-60 kg Priyanshu, 60-64 kg Abhishek, 64-69 kg Uday Kumar, 69-75 kg Rohan Singh, 75-80 kg Sangeet, 81kg plus Ridhuman Subba. Similarly in under -19 girls, the gold medal winners of different weight categories were 48 kg-Dimple, 48-51 kg Sushma, 51-54 kg Deepika, 54-57 kg Muskan, 57-60 kg Shikha, 60-64 kg Ankur Yadav, 64-69 kg Vanshika, 69-75 kg Neha Saini, 75-81 kg Payal Jakhar and 81 kg plus Muskan.
The chief guest of the day felicitated all the winners. CBSE observer Dr. Sunandan Beri, executive administrator Roopinder Kaur Brar, vice president Jagjiwanpal Singh Gill, president of Municipal Council Doraha Sudarshan Kumar along with other committee members were present on the occasion.
