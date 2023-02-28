CBSE Class X exams commence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X exams began across the country on Monday with students looking excited and anxious as it was their first exam of English.

As per information, a total of 30 centres were made for the Class X students to take the examination. Approximately 17,000 students are taking the exam in the district.

Swati, a Class X student, said she was worried as it was her first exam and her mother offered curd and rice so that the exam went off well.

Harmit Kaur, Principal, Nankana Sahib Public School, said the exam at her school went off smoothly and students found the exam easy. The exam, started at 10.30 am, got over at 1.30 pm.

City Coordinator AP Sharma said the exam went off well and students were happy. Around 17,000 students took the exam today.