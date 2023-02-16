CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

Board exams for Classes X and XII of the CBSE began from today onwards. It was the first exam of minor subject for the students of both classes on Wednesday.

Around 30,000 students from the district are expected to take the exams for both board classes this year and about 30 centres have been set up to conduct the examinations. Exams of main subjects will begin from February 24 onwards and will go on until the end of March.

Nivedita, appearing for Class X exam, said the exam was conducted smoothly during the morning shift and there was not much stress as it was an exam for minor subject. “We are more worried about the main subjects and our entire focus is on them”, she said.

Many students said because of the boards, they remained in stressful. “Had these been school exams, we would not have been so worried but since everything is conducted externally, we remain stressful,” Anshu, another student, said.