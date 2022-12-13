 CBSE cluster basketball tourney : The Tribune India

CBSE cluster basketball tourney

CBSE cluster basketball tourney

The U-19 girls team of Doraha Public School poses for a photograph after winning the basketball tournament.



Doraha: Bringing laurels to their school, the players of Doraha Public School emerged victorious in the Under-19 Cluster Basketball Tournament organised by CBSE at CT Public School, Jalandhar. The U-19 girls team bagged the first position by defeating CT Public School 26-8 while the U-19 boys team secured the third position in a closely contested semi-final battle with DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. Principal Monika Sarwal congratulated the students and their coach Devinder Singh for the achievement and wished good luck to the girls’ team which is going to represent their school in the national-level basketball competition to be held in Chhattisgarh.

Grandparents’ Day celebrated

A carnival was organised at Harvest International School on December 11 to celebrate Grandparents’ Day. On the occasion, a cultural programme was held in the school auditorium in which primary school students participated in various performances. Later, school students and their grandparents participated in fun activities and games. Various stalls of fancy apparels, organic items, crafts corner, photo point, etc., were a major attraction during the celebrations. The school principal appreciated the efforts of the organisers.

CBSE regional science exhibition

Rudr Ahuja and Shreshth, students of Class X at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, brought laurels at the CBSE Regional-Level Science Exhibition, held at BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar. The duo created bio briquettes from rice husk and stubble. Their team has now qualified to participate in the national level competition to be held in Delhi. School principal Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar appreciated the vision and scientific aptitude of the students. She congratulated the team and wished them luck for the upcoming competition.

Awareness on voting rights

The ELC Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, organised the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Awareness Programme. Various competitions, including those in poem recitation, declamation, poster-making, slogan-writing and essay writing, were conducted. The topic of the function was, ‘My Vote, My Responsibility’. Bhumika, Anshu and Rajveer secured the first, second and third positions, respectively, in the poem recitation contest. Pallavi, Manmeen Kaur and Harsimranjeet bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively, in the declamation contest. In the essay-writing competition, Harsimranjeet Kaur, Jyoti and Amarpreet Kaur secured the first, second and third positions.

Dav Student brings laurels

Samridh Gupta, a student Class IX at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, made his school proud by winning the Overall Champions’ Trophy and a gold medal in the VANDA Science Global Finals held at Singapore. He was also awarded with a cash award and vouchers on the occasion. Apart from him, 12 other students represented India at the contest. A total of 1,200 students from 42 countries had participated in the event.

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...


