CBSE, ICSE, state board exams begin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) commenced their board examinations on Tuesday, marking the start of a crucial academic season for students across the district.

Advertisement

On the first day, CBSE Class X students appeared for mathematics while Class XII students wrote biotechnology, entrepreneurship, engineering graphics and business studies exams.

Advertisement

ICSE Class X students appeared for their English paper.

Advertisement

For the PSEB, Class VIII students wrote their English paper on Tuesday while Class XII candidates appeared for home science.

Since the morning, a large number of students and parents were seen at various exam centres across the city. Anxious students and parents thronged exam centres since early morning.

Advertisement

This year, the CBSE has introduced its twice-a-year board exam policy for Class X, aimed at reducing exam pressure and offering students an additional opportunity to improve their performance.

The main exam will run from February 17 to March 11, 2026. A second exam, later in the year, will serve as an optional improvement or compartment attempt. The February exam remains mandatory for all students.

Answer sheets of Class XII will be evaluated through on-screen marking, a move expected to streamline assessment and reduce errors.

“The maths paper was balanced, with a mix of direct and application-based questions,” said Harbin, a Class X candidate.

“Biotechnology was lengthy but manageable if you had practiced past papers,” remarked a Class XII student.

Another student said: “The new exam policy gives us breathing space. Knowing there’s a second chance reduces anxiety.”

With exams stretching into April, the boards have emphasised smooth conduct and timely evaluation. For the CBSE, the dual-exam format will be closely watched as a landmark shift in country’s school assessment system.

Examination timings

According to the CBSE schedule, this time exams are being held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

As per the PSEB, exams are being conducted in the morning shift. The exam timings have been set from 11 am to 2:15 pm. According to the ICSE, exams are being conducted in either 9 am or 11 am slot.