CBSE selects 4 city schools for SAFAL

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, February 10

Four schools from Ludhiana have been chosen by the CBSE for Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning (SAFAL) examination — online tests of various subjects for the students of classes V and VIII. These schools are Nankana Sahib Public School, BCM Arya School, BCM School Sector 32, DAV School BRS Nagar and KVM School, Civil Lines.

The focus areas of assessment The assessment focuses on testing core concepts, application of knowledge and higher order thinking skills. SAFAL will ensure progress throughout school years by providing diagnostic information about students’ learning to schools and help make school education competency-based.

Safal Examination- a pilot project of the CBSE, will be conducted in the chosen schools to prepare students for online examinations. The CBSE also has plans to make SAFAL examination mandatory in all schools form the next academic session.

An educationist said as Indian students had not been doing well in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) because of unfamiliarity with online tests, the SAFAL examination was being conducted to prepare students to take online tests.

The examinations began on February 8 and will continue till February 18. Students will take tests of subjects like environmental studies, math, English, social science, etc.

This is a pilot project of the CBSE, in which exams of four batches are conducted on a daily basis and one batch has about 40 students.