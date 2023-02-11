CBSE selects 4 city schools for SAFAL

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, February 10
Four schools from Ludhiana have been chosen by the CBSE for Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning (SAFAL) examination — online tests of various subjects for the students of classes V and VIII. These schools are Nankana Sahib Public School, BCM Arya School, BCM School Sector 32, DAV School BRS Nagar and KVM School, Civil Lines.
The focus areas of assessment
The assessment focuses on testing core concepts, application of knowledge and higher order thinking skills. SAFAL will ensure progress throughout school years by providing diagnostic information about students’ learning to schools and help make school education competency-based.
Safal Examination- a pilot project of the CBSE, will be conducted in the chosen schools to prepare students for online examinations. The CBSE also has plans to make SAFAL examination mandatory in all schools form the next academic session.
An educationist said as Indian students had not been doing well in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) because of unfamiliarity with online tests, the SAFAL examination was being conducted to prepare students to take online tests.
The examinations began on February 8 and will continue till February 18. Students will take tests of subjects like environmental studies, math, English, social science, etc.
This is a pilot project of the CBSE, in which exams of four batches are conducted on a daily basis and one batch has about 40 students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...