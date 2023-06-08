CCA launches free OPD campaign on National Cancer Survivors Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

Cancer Centers of America (CCA) celebrated National Cancer Survivors Day, 2023. An event was organised in the presence of Abhinav Srivastva, facility director, CCA, Dr Shibaji Chattopadhyay, Dr Amit Dhiman and others.

An official said: “The CCA started a free OPD campaign for the people of the state on the occasion. Anybody who suspects that he has cancer or has been diagnosed with it can avail this facility.”

A booklet of ‘HOPE’ was also launched which talks about life after cancer treatment, an approach to holistic physical, emotional, mental, social and spiritual health. Any cancer survivor can get this booklet free of cost from the CCA, the official added.

Dr Chattopadhyay said: “National Cancer Survivors Day is an occasion to celebrate the inspirational stories of real-life heroes. The people who had been on a difficult journey, but never lost hope. It is a recognition of their incredible grit, zest for life and self-belief.”