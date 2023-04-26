CCA organises first neuro oncology conclave in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

Cancer Centers of America (CCA) organised the first Neuro Oncology SRS SRT Conclave for sharing latest treatment techniques for brain tumour.

Accessibility to early diagnosis as well as access to optimal treatment systems is essential for India to improve survival rates of brain tumour.

CCA chairman Dr Rajesh Sehgal said: “Now brain tumours can be treated with the help of Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)/ Stereotactic Radio Therapy (SRT)”.