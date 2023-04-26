CCA organises first neuro oncology conclave in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 25
Cancer Centers of America (CCA) organised the first Neuro Oncology SRS SRT Conclave for sharing latest treatment techniques for brain tumour.
Accessibility to early diagnosis as well as access to optimal treatment systems is essential for India to improve survival rates of brain tumour.
CCA chairman Dr Rajesh Sehgal said: “Now brain tumours can be treated with the help of Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)/ Stereotactic Radio Therapy (SRT)”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...