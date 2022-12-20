CCA's first cancer hospital opens in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

Cancer Centers of America (CCA) has inaugurated its first cancer hospital in the state at Ludhiana. The hospital was inaugurated by Sargun Mehta, Punjabi actress and producer.

SPS Hospital has tied up with the CCA to provide cancer care and treatment.

The event also witnessed the start of a 24x7 cancer helpline for North India at large and Punjab in particular. A ‘Cancer Caravan’ and a bike rally were also flagged off for creating awareness against cancer.

Smitha Raju, CEO, Cancer Centers of America, said: “Traditionally cancer has been considered a terminal ailment with uncertain prognosis. However, over the past few years technology driven improvements in diagnosis and treatment have significantly improved the survival rates.

“We are happy to be associated with SPS Hospital in serving the people of the region,” Raju said.

The CCA also launched two important programmes today, along with its facility inauguration, i.e the Free Cancer Helpline No: 0161-6669999 for the entire Punjab region, which intends to build awareness, and a cancer screening bus, ‘Cancer Caravan’. It will conduct free screening camps in 30 villages and towns, across the state.