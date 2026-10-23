C&D waste plant turns white elephant as debris piles up across city

The Municipal Corporation’s ambitious construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant at Dhandhari here appears to be struggling to serve the purpose for which it was established, with heaps of building debris continuing to be dumped on vacant plots, roadsides and open spaces across the city.

The situation has raised questions over the utilisation of the facility, which was established to provide a scientific solution to the city’s growing C&D waste problem.

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Spread over around 2.5 acres, the plant has been designed to process up to 100 tonnes of C&D waste a day and convert it into reusable products such as concrete blocks, bricks, tiles and other construction material.

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However, residents and those familiar with the functioning of the facility claimed that its utilisation remains extremely low, with the plant operating at only a fraction of its intended capacity. They alleged that even recoverable material was not being produced in quantities expected.

They said the plant had the potential to generate processed material such as ‘bajri’ and other construction material but the actual output remained negligible. They alleged that while several trolleys of processed material could be produced, only a fraction was coming out, raising questions over the utilisation of the facility and the expenditure incurred on it.

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Project cost rose several times

The project has had a long and costly journey. It was initially conceived at an estimated cost of around Rs 2.69 crore under the Smart City Mission. The project faced delays after the selected site at Dhandhari was found to be an old dumping ground, necessitating additional structural work and removal of accumulated waste.

The cost subsequently increased substantially. The work was later allotted for Rs 7.39 crore while machinery and other components took the overall expenditure to around Rs 9.59 crore, according to MC records and official reports.

The plant was finally commissioned in 2025 after years of delays. It was intended to provide a permanent solution to the problem of construction debris being dumped in green belts, vacant sites and along roads.

Debris still dumped in open areas

Despite the commissioning of the facility, residents said the situation on the ground had changed little. Construction debris and broken concrete continue to be dumped on vacant plots and other open spaces, they alleged.

The continued dumping has also undermined the environmental objective of the project, as waste that should ideally reach the processing facility remains scattered across the city.

The issue assumes significance as Ludhiana has witnessed extensive construction and redevelopment activity, generating large quantities of debris.

A CAG audit had earlier highlighted shortcomings in the city’s management of C&D waste and noted that Ludhiana had failed to manage such waste scientifically despite the passage of years.

Residents seek probe

Residents have demanded a detailed probe into the expenditure incurred on the project and its present functioning. Some have even sought a CBI inquiry, alleging that public money had been spent without producing the expected results.

“The public money has been spent, but the city is still witnessing heaps of construction waste. There should be an independent inquiry into the project and its utilisation,” a city resident, Nishant Sharma, said.

MC says efforts on to improve utilisation

Superintending Engineer Sham Lal Gupta said the project had been operational since 2025 and the department was exploring ways to improve its performance.

“The project was operational in 2025 and the department is exploring every possible way to get better results from the plant so that more construction and demolition waste can be processed,” he said.

The MC has also been looking at ways to ensure that C&D waste generated at construction sites reaches the Dhandhari facility. The civic body had earlier proposed a dedicated system for lifting and transporting debris from different parts of the city after finding that contractors and residents were not adequately sending waste to the plant.

The challenge before the civic body now is to bridge the gap between the plant’s 100-tonne daily processing capacity and its actual utilisation, while ensuring that construction debris generated across the city reaches the facility.