Celebrate green, animal-friendly Diwali: Expert

Ludhiana, October 23

The loud sound of firecrackers can give nervous breakdown to dogs, cats, birds and cattle.

Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Dugri who takes care of stray dogs of her colony, said, “Stray dogs are the worst hit. Loud sound scares them the most and they stop eating due to fear. Rise in pollution also affects them badly.”

City-based veterinarian said that pet and stray dogs are very sensitive to this continuous noise and become restless, run away and exhibit signs of anxiety or stress. It happens as auditory pain threshold in dogs is approximately 95 decibels which is quite less than humans with 130 decibels.

Fireworks usually produce sound of 190 decibels. Some dogs develop a permanent sound phobia or excessive fear of loud noises and may develop epilepsy and other nervous signs. These dogs unreasonably hide from people, urinate, defecate, drool, pant and develop separation anxiety. For the rest of life, dogs could be scared of even harmless sounds like door opening or sound of doorbell and may remain in door. Stray dogs may get seriously injured because of accidents. Moreover, the poisonous gases and harmful particulate matter may lead to severe lung edema in dogs.

Dogs accidently may chew the firecrackers, leading to vomiting and diarrhoea. Carelessness, while bursting crackers, can also cause serious burns, wounds or other type of mutilations in dogs.

He suggested that to check any harm to your pet and stray dogs, stop using firecrackers/fireworks and enjoy green Diwali, keep your pets indoors, keep the radio or television set on to distract dogs from loud noises, Accompany the dog on the festival night to reduce the stress level, play with your pets to distract them from outside noises, keep firecrackers out of pets reach.

