Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

The municipal corporation launched a campaign to spread awareness among residents and urge them to celebrate ‘Green Diwali’. After launching the campaign here on Monday, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that the civic body would also install hoarding and posters in different parts of the city to sensitise the residents regarding pollution and its ill-effects.

Apart from urging the residents to celebrate ‘Green Diwali’, the civic body would also urge them to stop dumping waste or other things in the Buddha Nala, Sidhwan Canal and other water bodies under this campaign.

Rishi said that rising air and water pollution are among the major concerns and “we should all join hands to stop pollution.” He said the residents are urged to avoid bursting crackers and celebrate ‘Green Diwali’ to curb air pollution. By polluting the environment, the residents are putting the future generations at risk. He further stated that efforts should rather be made to save the environment by planting more trees in the surroundings. The civic body officials also urged the farmers to stop burning paddy straw and join hands with the administration in paddy straw management.

